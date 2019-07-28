Gordon Ramsay reveals special way his children have made him proud What an achievement!

Gordon Ramsay was one very proud dad over the weekend as his children Megan, 21, and 19-year-old Jack took part in The London Triathlon on Saturday. The sporty duo were pictured ahead of the event dressed in their biking gear, and their dad was one of the first to praise them. Sharing a photo of them on Instagram, Gordon wrote: "Good luck to all those taking part in @thelondontri for @greatormondst today..especially @megan_ramsay and @_jackram3y_...so proud of you kiddos!" Fans were quick to praise the pair, with one writing: "They are such a credit to you and Tana!" while another wrote: "Your children are a great testament to both you and your wife – blessed."

Gordon Ramsay's children have made him very proud

Jack and Megan often take part in sports events, and are also just as skilled at running. Jack took part in the London Marathon for the second time earlier in the year, and Megan has also ran it back in 2017. All the events they take part in raise money for Great Ormond Street, who helped the family after the devastating loss of their baby brother Rocky, who Tana sadly lost when she was five months pregnant back in 2016.

Gordon and wife Tana with their four oldest children

It's been a very special year for Gordon and his family, as they welcomed baby Oscar in April. Oscar is doted on by his four older siblings and even has his own Instagram account, which is run by his sister Matilda, 16, and boasts an impressive 110,000 followers. Gordon and Tana are also parents to daughter Holly, who is Jack's twin. The celebrity couple worked hard to ensure that their four oldest children had as normal a childhood as possible, and Gordon has admitted that they have been strict with privileges such as allowing their children to fly first class. He has also said that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will, as he wants them to work for their money.

Gordon has previously opened up about his brood to The Telegraph, revealing that they are all very ambitious. While youngest daughter Tilly has her own children's TV show, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch, Megan has just graduated from university studying Philosophy. Jack wants to work as a marine, while Holly is hoping to pursue a career in fashion. He also explained how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success. "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota," he admitted. "They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

