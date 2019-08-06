Gordon Ramsay's son Jack praised for his appearance on must-see TV show Not a chef hat in sight!

We're used to seeing hot-headed, Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay on our television screens, but for his new TV show Gordon Ramsay is stepping out of the spotlight, and his son Jack has taken centre stage – much to viewers' delight.

Gordon took to Instagram to plug his latest broadcast venture, and this time around he's swapping chopped onions and expletives for class and social mobility. Those who tuned in to Channel 4's Born Famous on Monday night were enamoured with the celebrity chef's son, and took to Twitter to tweet their praises.

Viewers were enamoured with Jack

One user wrote: "You can just tell Jack Ramsay is just a really nice down to earth lad wanting to get in touch with what's real in the world. Good job mum and dad." With another adding: "I think @GordonRamsay and his wife Tana deserve a parenting award. What a wonderful young man Jack is."

The four-part Channel 4 series follows the children of famous parents as they're taken back to the towns and cities that their parents grew up in. A million miles from their own cushty upbringings, the youngsters must spend a week living in their parents' hometowns under the same circumstances their mums and dads would have experienced had they not found fame. That means no home gyms, no Ubers and certainly no red carpets or photo calls.

The first episode aired on Monday night, and in it Jack returned to dad Gordon's hometown of Oxfordshire. The Banbury estate that his father grew up on is a far cry from the plush London streets he grew up on, and when Jack first stepped onto the Bretch Hill estate he would have felt a world away from his roots. Paired up with a fellow teenager named George who is local to the area, Jack quickly begins to understand the reality of his father's past life.

Jack returned to Gordon's hometown of Oxfordshire

Born Famous will be back on Monday 12 August, and this time we'll be heading to Leeds with Mel B's daughter Phoenix, who will spend time with the superstar's family and take a trip to some of her old haunts for a taste of her mum's life pre-Spice Girls.

Other stars of the series include 19-year-old Bethany Mone, who is the daughter of Ultimo boss Michelle Mone and also Ria Ince, the 18-year-old daughter of football superstar Paul Ince.

