Jamie Oliver's son buddy impresses fans with secret talent Jamie's wife Jools Oliver was nowhere to be seen

Jamie Oliver has revealed that his son Buddy is a BMX fan. On Saturday, the celebrity chef, 44, shared to Instagram a series of snaps of his nine-year-old son on his bike during an outing with BMX legend, Jon Taylor.

In the caption doting dad Jamie wrote: "Me and Buddy loved hanging with BMX legend Jon Taylor this morning, what a top man thanks buddy. Loadsa talented locals giving it some down at Victoria park really good resources there, back in the day we just used to busk it with beer crates and lumps of wood but we still loved it haha mind you that was a long time ago.... happy Saturday guys big love Jamie." The father-of-five also shared snaps of his nine-year-old son whizzing round the skate park on his bike.

Jamies shared the impressive snaps on Instagram

Many of Jamie's fans were more than impressed with his outing with Buddy. One commented: "He's such a gorgeous boy," and another added: "Looks like the perfect Saturday activity." The Instagram post even left some parents feeling sentimental. One replied: "I used to take my son there to ride his skateboard. He really enjoyed himself and loved the skateboard scene."

Buddy showed off his cooking skills on YouTube

Buddy is certainly talented like his dad, just last month the little lad made his presenting debut on Jamie's YouTube channel and he rustled up a delicious looking plate of scrambled eggs.

It's been a busy few weeks for dad Jamie, who has been filming his Christmas special on Southend Pier. It's shaping up to be a cooking show to remember, Jamie has already revealed that it will feature plenty of famous guests, including the likes of Davina McCall and even Rocketman's Taron Egerton.

