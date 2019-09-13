Jamie Oliver returns to work for first time since collapse of his restaurant chains The celebrity chef saw the collapse of his restaurants in May

Jamie Oliver has returned to work for the first time since the collapse of his restaurants. The celebrity chef laughed away as he joined 29-year-old actor Taron Egerton in Southend on Thursday, where the pair were filming the 44-year-old's Christmas special on the pier. The father-of-five was left devastated in May when his chains Jamie's Italian and Barbecoa collapsed, resulting in the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

Jamie and his family call Essex home, and despite his restaurants going into administration the star is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his television career – which is quite the achievement!

Jamie and Taron were all smiles during filming

To mark the occasion, Jamie shared a lovely video of himself with his wife Jools and all five of their kids on his YouTube channel, which showed them sitting down to watch themselves appearing on Jamie's TV shows over the past 20 years to celebrate the milestone anniversary of his company. At one point, his kids hilariously poke fun at their dad when a clip of him dancing around in a Santa costume flashes across the telly.

MORE: Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver's new £6million Essex house

Filming took place on Southend Pier

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares rare video with all five children and wife Jools to mark special milestone

Jamie asked his kids: "Come on look at the moves, who has a dad who can dance like that?" Jools replied: "Practically everyone," and teenager daughter Polly then chimes in: "Is that you or Grandpa?"

In another clip, Jamie was seen trying on masks, and in another showcasing a new hairstyle to the camera. "Weirdo," his son Buddy responded. Jamie replied: "Are you not proud of your dad?" to which all his children chorused "No!"

Clearly it doesn't matter how famous dad is, he is still embarrassing!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.