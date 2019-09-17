Jamie Oliver's son Buddy impresses fans with presenting debut Buddy appeared on Jamie Oliver's YouTube channel to show viewers how to make scrambled eggs

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is taking after his famous dad, so much so that he has proven to not only be a good cook but a natural on camera too! The nine-year-old made his presenting debut over the weekend on Jamie's YouTube channel to teach viewers how to make the perfect scrambled eggs on toast. Buddy was confident as he addressed his audience. "Hi guys, it's me Buddy Oliver and today I am going to show you how to make scrambled eggs," he said. Buddy even gave some top tips that had been passed onto him by his famous dad, including what to do if a piece of egg shell fell into the cooking bowl. "Dad taught me a trick on how to get the shell out, just use another piece of the shell to scoop it out," he said.

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy presented on his dad's cooking channel on YouTube

The finished results looked good enough to eat, and viewers were seriously impressed with Buddy, with many urging him to get his own TV show for children. In the comments section, one wrote: "I think it's time Buddy got his own little series on YouTube! Imagine other children watching him and getting inspired." Another wrote: "He's got a brilliant camera presence and not even slightly nervous." A third added: "Okay, most definitely his father's son. More Buddy please and thank you."

MORE: Do you watch the same TV shows as the royal family?

Buddy has been a fan of cooking from a young age

Buddy has featured on his dad's YouTube channel on a number of occasions while helping him in the kitchen. In August, the little boy joined his dad at work for the day and cooked up a tasty-looking pasta dish that looked almost identical to his famous dad's efforts. Sharing some sweet images on Instagram of Buddy cooking up a storm, Jamie proudly said: "I've got my top helper Buddy on chef duty with me at HQ today and we did a LIVE cook up on Facebook this morning cooking up my sunshine fusilli pasta from my brand new book #JamiesVeg! Check out the results both were delicious, the only difference being I used yellow peppers & Buddy used red peppers."

READ: Robbie Williams enjoys pool party with his children

It's been an exciting month for Buddy, who turned nine on Sunday. The little boy's special day was marked on social media by his doting mum Jools Oliver, who shared a sweet photo of him relaxing outside in the garden while laying next to a pool with ducklings. The mum-of-five captioned the picture: "This capture just about sums you up little Buds… now you are 9 our little gentle soul xxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.