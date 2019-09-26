Jamie Oliver shares rare photo of his mum for this special reason Jamie and Jools Oliver are a tight-knit family

On Thursday, Jamie Oliver wished his mum a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a sweet snap of himself and wife Jools sandwiched in between his parents. Jamie sweetly;y captioned the snap: "Happy birthday mum I love you," and even added a speech bubble that hilariously said: "Pukka."

The father-of-five is very close to his parents, who still own the same pub that Jamie grew up in. The Cricketers is a pub in Essex and the gorgeous Clavering country inn is still owned by the Naked Chef's parents – Trevor and Sally – and 44-year-old Jamie's childhood there certainly influenced his love of home-made pub grub.

Jamie shared the sweet snap on Instagram

The TV chef even gets a shout out on The Cricketers' website. The 'About Us' section says: "Trevor & Sally Oliver arrived at The Cricketers in 1976 determined to earn a reputation for the quality of their food. Trevor had grown up in his parents’ pub, The Plough and Sail at Paglesham, Essex and learnt his trade first hand, cooking and serving great pub food as well as serving oysters collected from the then local oyster beds in the river Roach nearby.

Jamie and Jools have a very tight-knit family

"Trevor and Sally then managed a pub called The Prince of Wales, in South Ockendon for two years, Trevor at 19, being one of the youngest licensees in the country at that time. Son Jamie then arrived, followed quickly by daughter Anna-Marie. After arriving at The Cricketers in 1976 with two young babies, Trevor worked in the kitchen while Sally worked as front of house and book-keeper, having worked in a London bank before marrying Trevor."

Since his humble beginnings Jamie has gone on to have an unimaginably successful career, first finding fame in 1997 after making his TV debut in the documentary Christmas at the River Café. Since then the star has fronted numerous TV shows, owned restaurant chains and had many best-selling cookery books.

