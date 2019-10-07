Vinnie Jones reduced to tears recalling late wife's final moments Tanya passed away in July after a six-year battle with cancer

Vinnie Jones broke down in tears as he recalled his wife Tanya's final days before she died after a six-year battle with cancer in July. The footballer-turned-actor, 54, told the Sunday Mirror he has cried "almost every night" since Tanya - whom he was married to for 25 years - passed away in their Hollywood home on 6 July. Speaking of her final moments, Vinnie revealed: "I was cuddling her and holding her hand and when she finally went it felt like Tinkerbell had released from her into the room. I got peace from that."

Tanya died of cancer on 6 July at the age of 53

The former sportsman then read out a handwritten love letter his wife left behind, emblazoned with the words 'Always Believe Something Wonderful is About to Happen'. He shared: "To my love Vin, something wonderful happens to me every day. It’s being with you. You are my morning sunshine the moment I wake. All my love, Tanya." Upon reading the note, which he carries everywhere with him, Vinnie said: "I broke down when I read it because I loved her like that too."

READ: Vinnie Jones thanks fans for their sympathy after the tragic death of his wife Tanya

The couple shared one son together, Aaron, who joined the Army in 2008 and Tanya also had a daughter called Kaley from a previous marriage. Of his wife's final days, Vinnie recalled: "In that last week of her life when the doctors said there were no more treatments, I never told her she was dying. We never spoke of that, I didn't want her to know. In the hospital I slept there every night and Kaley would come every morning." Vinnie then revealed he was by her side when she died, surrounded by her loved ones. "We knew it was the end, we were cuddling her," he said. "I kissed her a lot and told her I loved her. I kept saying, 'I love you, I love you'."

WATCH: Fab four reunited! Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan join forces once more

Vinnie married Tanya in Watford in 1994, at the height of his football career. He played for Wealdstone, IFK Holmshund, Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea, and Queen's Park Rangers between1984 and 1999, when he retired and began a successful career as an actor. He went on to star in films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Mean Machine and appeared in TV shows such as Elementary and Arrow. He was also in Celebrity Big Brother in 2010, where he finished in third place.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.