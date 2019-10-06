Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston delight fans with surprise Friends reunion It's rare to see the three castmates together these days

Friends fans were driven into a frenzy by the latest photo posted by the show's star Courteney Cox to her Instagram account at the weekend. In the selfie, which the actress posted on Saturday, Courteney was beaming at the front of the frame while her friends and former castmates Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc huddled close, both smiling close-lipped smiles.

The award-winning sitcom ended in 2004

Jennifer was wearing natural make-up and glasses, her hair loose, while Matt rocked some salt and pepper stubble that matched his now grey hair. The performers clearly still enjoy each other's company, but although Courtney and Jennifer are often pictured together, sometimes with their co-star Lisa Kudrow, the other members of the cast are seen together more rarely due to their busy schedules, as the mum of one's caption confirmed.

Courteney simply wrote: "A rare night and I love it." The rare picture quickly racked up over a million likes and tens of thousands of comments. "This is amazing," said one fan, while others added: "Mini heart attack," "Never in my calmest dreams," "YAYYY!!!!" and: "Make it happen!!!!!!!! The Friends movie!!!!!!!!!!"

Courteney's followers were thrilled to see her new photo

It's 25 years since the sitcom premiered and 15 since it ended but the reaction from Courteney's followers proves that there's still an appetite for seeing these actors together. But unlike Sex and the City and Downton Abbey, it's unlikely we'll ever a movie showing viewers where the characters are now. Co-creator Marta Kauffman told Rolling Stone last month: "The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone… I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. It could only disappoint."

