Ruth Langsford stuns fans after sharing video of her 87-year-old mum dancing The This Morning presenter shared the sweet video on Instagram

Ruth Langsford has shared the most heartwarming video of her 87-year-old mother Joan showing off her dance moves at a 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday night. Sharing the footage of her mum having the time of her life on Instagram, the This Morning presenter gushed in the caption: "Go Mum! Family 60th Wedding Anniversary Party last night... couldn't get her off the dance floor! 87yrs old and still has the moves!" [sic]

Ruth's friends and fans were quick to post lovely comments, with her Loose Women colleague Saira Khan writing: "Whooo hooo! Mama got the moves." Jane Moore remarked: "Fabulous! X." A follower stated: "You're very lucky to have your mum, always treasure her." Another said: "Treasure her Ruth. I lost my darling Mum last year. She loved to dance too and she missed being to due to health problems. Give your beautiful Mum a cuddle from me please xx."

It's not the first time Ruth has delighted her social media followers by posting candid videos with her mum. Last month, the 59-year-old uploaded a clip from their mother-and-daughter day out. "Lovely day spent with my amazing Mum (87!!) enjoying the sunshine, chatting, laughing, remembering. Then her favourite… bubble & squeak with poached egg and asparagus Yum! Love you Mum," she wrote.

The TV star enjoys a very close relationship with Joan, and grew up travelling around the world with her mum and big sister Julia while their dad Dennis worked in the military. Earlier this year, Ruth and Joan were left bereft by the tragic death of Julia, who passed away in June. Confirming the sad news at the time, Ruth told her fans: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

