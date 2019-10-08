Kelvin Fletcher shares excitement over seeing his kids amid busy Strictly Come Dancing schedule The actor has partnered up with professional Oti Mabuse this year

There's no denying that Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has been missing his children as he continues to train for the BBC show. The 35-year-old, who stepped in for injured Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of his kids - three-year-old Marnie and ten-month-old Milo - in which he shared his excitement at being reunited with them. "I can't wait to see my little babies," he said in the caption. "Daddy is loving every minute of dancing but seeing their little faces beats any score."

The contestant, who has been wowing judges with his dance partner Oti Mabuse week after week, went on to add: "Get ready to wrestle, #cuddles #daughtersarethebest #andsoaresons." Over the past few weeks, the former Emmerdale actor has been spending time away from his wife Liz and their two young children while he rehearses for the live shows each weekend.

This weekend, Kelvin and Oti impressed the judges, scoring two 10s and two nines, which took them straight to the top of the leaderboard. And no one was prouder than the star's family. The pair danced the Charleston to Mary Poppin's Trip A Little Light Fantastic, which Kelvin dedicated to daughter Marnie because it was the first film they had watched together at the cinema.

On Sunday night's results show, Kelvin revealed just how hard it has been to be away from his loved ones. "I've only got a young family so to be away from them all week and miss them, that's the part I'm really struggling with," he said. "To have that little dance with Milo, and to hear Marnie's voice in the video, I honestly feel like they're with me all the way. Now Oti is part of the family as well and it feels incredible. We're all in this together."

