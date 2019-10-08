Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec surprises fans with rare photo of IDENTICAL sister Aljaz and Lara are like two peas in a pod!

Strictly favourite Aljaz Skorjanec is one proud uncle and regularly updates fans on how much his little niece Zala has grown over time, but this week, the professional dancer delighted followers by sharing a picture of Zala's mother, his sister Lara, and they are identical!

The sweet picture, which was posted on Instagram Stories, was shared to mark a very special occasion in the Skorjanec household - Lara's birthday! A message written across it read: "Happy bday to the best little sister in the world!! @laraljubic". The snap, which sees brother and sister posing together whilst wearing sunglasses shows just how similar they are physically, sharing the same face shape, nose and even smile!

Aljaz, who is partnered with Emma Weymouth on this year's dance show, later shared another picture of himself Facetiming his sibling, presumably to sing her happy birthday. Wife Janette also posted a sweet birthday message on her Stories.

Aljaz and Lara are really close despite the distance – he lives in London and she lives in their home country Slovenia – and regularly make efforts to visit each other.

Lara's last visit to the UK was back in July, when the proud sibling flew over to watch her brother's show, Here Come the Boys. Posting a short clip of the show on Instagram, she wrote at the time: "23 years ago, when @aljazskorjanec took his first dance lessons, I wanted to dance, just like he does. He was and he still is my idol and inspiration. Those loud heart beats and very loud screaming is just a little bit of what I felt when I saw how he dances for people every day and how people love him! Dear brother, iloveyou!"

Aljaz and Lara's proud mum was quick to reply to the post, saying: "Proud of my baby."