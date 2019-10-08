Strictly's Janette Manrara looks UNRECOGNISABLE in rare childhood photo The pro dancer is partnered with Will Bayley on the BBC show

Janette Manrara and her Strictly partner Will Bayley successfully danced their way through to week four of the competition on Saturday night, after scoring 23 points for their Paso Doble. And rehearsals are already underway as they prepare to take to the dance floor again this weekend. Janette took to Instagram to share the sweetest throwback photo from her childhood, with the caption: "It's Tuesday… let's dance!" The adorable snapshot shows young Janette smiling for the camera as she poses with one leg in the air while leaning on a chair for support. Unsurprisingly, the picture went down a storm with Strictly fans, who took to the comments section to share their delight. "Cuteness!" one follower remarked, while another added: "Oh my god, I can't! You little cutie! Well, you're still cute as hell today!"

Janette, 35, has been married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec since July 2017 – and in recent months there has been increased speculation about when they will be starting a family of their own. Just last week, they paid a special visit to meet Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia, and it didn't take long for the baby questions to start appearing on their Instagram photo. "Omg you're all so cute, when are we having little Aljaz and Janette babies?" one asked. Another predicted: "You two next!"

However, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! at the start of the year, the couple admitted they were taking things slowly. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority. We adore working on Strictly. It’s the best job in the world and the opportunities we're given when we're not on the show are incredible. As with everything in life, you have it one minute and it's gone the next so we have to grab it while we've got it."

