Jennifer Garner gets emotional in front of her children during family outing Jennifer shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner's fans couldn't love her anymore after she shared a sweet video of herself on Instagram getting emotional during a family day out with her children over the weekend. The 13 Going on 30 actress had taken daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and seven-year-old son Samuel to Hollywood Bowl to a sing-a-long version of the Sound of Music, and found herself tearing up as she sang along to the film's classic hits. "When your kid catches you misty-eyed at the Sound of Music sing-a-long," she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags "I don't care", "Frauline Jen" and "Perfect night perfect movie." Many of the star's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Just when I thought I couldn't love you anymore," while another wrote: "You are the cutest!" A third added: "Can we please be friends."

Jennifer Garner was emotional as she sang along to The Sound of Music with her children

The star often shares snippets of her personal life on Instagram and has an impressive 7.3 million followers. Jennifer recently revealed that while it may seem that she is a cool mum, her children think differently. The actress opened up about her family during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her new Netflix film, Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked.

The Hollywood actress is mum to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,'" which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" The actress also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, and son Samuel, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense! Jennifer shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce.

