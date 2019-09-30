Jennifer Garner rocks a bowl haircut in incredible throwback photo The 13 Going on 30 actress shared the sweetest childhood picture on social media

Jennifer Garner never puts a foot wrong when it comes to hairstyles, but the 13 Going on 30 actress got everyone talking after sharing a photo on Instagram of herself as a child with a bowl haircut. Poking fun of herself, the Hollywood actress joked that it was an "eight-dollar haircut" and chose to share the photo to kick off the weekend. "How's this for weekend enthusiasm?" she wrote in the caption. Many of the star's famous friends were quick to comment on the photo, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "Too cute for words," while Kelly Preston told the star: "Soo cute!" Many of Jennifer's fans also commented, with many reminiscing about having the same hairstyle as a child. "I seriously had that same haircut," one wrote, while another added: "Ahh the 70s bob! All of our mums gave that a go at one point in our childhood! So cute!"

Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself as a child with a bowl haircut

The mother-of-three's Instagram page is incredibly popular and the star often shares childhood photos as well as cooking videos, posts about her charity work and glimpses into her family life. While she doesn't posts photos of her children, Jennifer occasionally opens up about what they have been up to, and recently shared a bittersweet post admitting that she was missing them after they returned to school after the summer holidays.

The actress shares three children with Ben Affleck

Jennifer shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. They are the proud parents to daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour. Both Jennifer and Ben prefer for their children to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis.

