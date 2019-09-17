Jennifer Garner reveals unique parenting hack that her children adore The Hollywood actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is mum goals to many, with her inventive games, cooking videos and ability to co-parent well with ex-husband Ben Affleck. However, her three children think differently! The Hollywood actress opened up about her family life during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her upcoming Netflix film, Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked.

The star continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,'" which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" Jennifer also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, 13, and youngest child, son Samuel, seven, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense!

Jennifer's insight into her family dynamics went down a treat with her fans as the star is normally very private about her personal life. Neither Jennifer or Ben share photos of their children on social media as they prefer for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars fought in court, which helped ensure that the paparazzi keep their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis. While photos are rarely posted, Jennifer often gives an insight into her family life on her social media pages.

