Jennifer Garner inundated with sympathetic messages as the new school term gets the better of her

Jennifer Garner may be a Hollywood star but that doesn't stop her from facing the same problems as the rest of us! The new school term has already taken its toll on the mum-of-three, who revealed to her fans on Instagram on Monday that she had been taken ill with the flu. Alongside a photo of herself looking worse for wear, Jennifer wrote: "Back to school," which was accompanied by a sad face emoji and hashtags that read 'come and get it,' 'you know you want it,' and 'husky mama.'" Many of Jennifer's fans were quick to sympathise with the star and wish her a speedy recovery. One wrote: "Feel better soon," while another commented: "Feel better! And stay far away." A third added: "One of the reasons why I deeply hate September."

The 13 Going on 30 actress is mum to daughter Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and son Samuel, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Jennifer had mixed feelings about her children going back to school. She was looking forward to having some time to herself, but she quickly missed the noise and their company when they did go back. On Instagram, she wrote alongside a back-to-school meme: "It was time, Lord, yes. But why does the house feel so empty?"

Both Jennifer and Ben rarely share photos of their children on social media, preferring for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars fought in court, which helped ensure that the paparazzi keep their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis. While photos are rarely posted, Jennifer often gives an insight into her family life on her social media pages.

The doting mum recently shared a picture of the decorations her children had made during the summer holidays with the help of their nanny, revealing that they had hid them in different rooms and that it had provided hours of entertainment. She also thanked the leaders at her children's summer camp for helping them make such lovely memories. The star accompanied the Instagram post with a picture of a homemade present that they had given her on their return.

