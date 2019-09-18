Jennifer Garner pays touching tribute after mourning sad death of friend The Hollywood paid tribute on social media following the death of Cokie Roberts

Jennifer Garner was among those to pay tribute to Save the Children Trustee Cokie Roberts, who has tragically passed away after battling breast cancer. The Hollywood actress is a an ambassador for the charity, and posted a touching message on Instagram Stories after hearing the news of Cokie's passing. The star shared a photo of Cokie, and wrote: "Wife, mother, grandmother. Award-winning journalist. Champion for children with @savethechildren. Friend. We will miss you. Rest in peace." Cokie was an ABC News and NPR journalist, and her death was announced by ABC News on Tuesday.

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to Cokie Roberts following her death

The 13 Going on 30 actress has been working with Save the Children for many years and joined the charity's Board of Trustees to deepen her commitment to issues affecting children. The mother-of-three often shares updates on Instagram of her work, which includes home visits to local families. Jennifer recently revealed that her baby food brand, Once Upon A Farm has now partnered with Wholesome Wave to help Save the Children families in Lose Angeles to receive pre-loaded debit cards that they can use in their local supermarkets so that they can get fresh fruit and vegetables.

Jennifer has been working with Save the Children for many years

Jennifer often uses her platform to speak out about causes and help influence change. She is also passionate about the environment and animals, and shared a video a few months ago to encourage her fans to help save the bees. Jennifer has also used social media to show her support for the LGBT community, recently posting a video of the film Love Simon, in which she played the mother of a teenage son who comes out to his parents on Christmas morning. The star posted the emotional scene, in which her character tells Simon that he "deserves to exhale", and in the caption she wrote that she had never been more proud to be in a film.

As well as working on charity projects, Jennifer has been busy acting in the upcoming Netflix film, Yes Day. The star appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week to discuss the movie, and revealed that she allows her children to have one 'yes day' a year too, which is something they love, despite thinking that they mum isn't so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked.

The star continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,' which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" Jennifer also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, 13, and youngest child, son Samuel, seven, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense!

