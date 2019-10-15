Gordon Ramsay reveals identity of daughter's boyfriend – and you won't BELIEVE who it is! Tilly Ramsay is a budding chef who has her own CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch

Gordon Ramsay has revealed that his 17-year-old daughter has grown close to the son of a famous friend – and he's not too happy about it! Father-of-five Gordon opened up about the situation during an upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, revealing that Tilly has struck up a blossoming romance with Gino D'Acampo's son, Luciano. Asked by his host about rumours Tilly and Luciano have grown close, the 52-year-old chef laughed as he described the situation as a "nightmare". "He's a very handsome young man," Jonathan said as a photo of Gino and Luciano flashed up on screen. "I think maybe Gino isn't the father!

"He's a good looking man. Luciano, I believe. And he is dating your daughter?" the chat show host continued. "Matilda," Gordon confirmed, much to the audience's approval. "So Matilda and Luciano – the young Ramsay and the young D'Acampo are an item," Jonathan added. "******* nightmare!" Gordon concluded with a smile.

Earlier this year, Gordon and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth child together, six-month-old son Oscar. The couple, who have been married since 1996, are also the proud parents to Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17. During his appearance on the show, the fiery-tempered chef made the surprising admission that he "dropped to the floor and blacked out" during the birth of little Oscar. And to make matters worse, it was the first time Tana had allowed him in the delivery room.

The celebrity chef pictured with his baby son, Oscar

"Tana didn't want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don't want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around, I was there and I absolutely (expletive) my pants. I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor," Gordon told Jonathan. "I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me."