Tana Ramsay's 'scary' birth story with son Oscar

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their sixth baby, Jesse James, and while they haven't yet commented on how the birth went, it has got us thinking about their birth stories with their five older children.

After missing the moment his four eldest kids were born, Gordon Ramsay was out of his comfort zone when he joined his wife Tana for the birth of their son Oscar in 2019.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the celebrity chef recalled the dramatic experience of being in the delivery room for the first time – which he described as "full on" and "scary", and resulted in him fainting!

Shyly giggling, he told host Jonathan: "For previous births, she said, 'I don't want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around I was there and, yeah I [expletive] myself!"

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Gordon and Tana welcomed their son Oscar in 2019

Jonathan asked whether it was due to nerves, and Gordon replied: "No I fainted. I dropped on the floor, I just sat there. Oscar popped out of the sunroof, and they sort of throw you on him, he's screaming, and the doctor said, 'We're going to look after Tana now, put her back together' and on the floor is all this blood.

"Then I fell back," he said, revealing that the nurse caught him and his newborn baby.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay fainted when Oscar was born

He jokingly added: "They're experts and I'm a control freak so I was just like, 'Oh my God, get me the hell out of here.'"

Gordon and Tana were already parents to Megan, twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda when Oscar was born. The couple had also suffered a miscarriage with baby Rocky at five months in 2016.

© Instagram Tana shared a family photo in tribute of her late son Rocky's seventh birthday

Paying tribute to their late son, Tana shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy in July 2023 alongside the message: "A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant. Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive.

© David M. Benett They share Megan, Tilly, Holly, Jack, Oscar and Jesse

"Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me xxxxxxxx."

© Instagram Gordon and Tana secretly welcomed their newborn son Jesse in November 2023

The pair have expanded their family once again, announcing the birth of son Jesse James in November following a secret and "nerve-wracking" pregnancy. "It’s been a nerve-wracking nine months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay, we love you so much," the proud mother wrote.

