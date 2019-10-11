Gordon Ramsay reveals he has resolved feud with Jamie Oliver The celebrity chef appears on The Jonathan Ross Show

Gordon Ramsay has said he and Jamie Oliver are friends again, following an ongoing feud. The celebrity chef opened up about their friendship during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, set to air on Saturday, and said he reached out to Jamie following the collapse of his restaurant empire in May.

"That was devastating, I don't think anyone likes to revel in that kind of failure," Gordon said. "Bottom line is, he's a great guy and a great chef and it was sad to see him disappear overnight but we had a drink and it was a tough time, like it is all of us out there… Yeah [I called] straight away."

Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver are friends once again (Photo: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce Editorial)

The Hell's Kitchen star also dismissed reports of their feud, saying they had spent time together with their families while on holiday in Cornwall in 2018. "We were on holiday last year together in Cornwall, he came round for a barbeque… Yes [we are friends] absolutely… No one wants to see anyone fail like that because at the heart of it, he is a super talented guy so it’s a great shame."

The rekindled friendship follows an ongoing dispute between the two chefs, with the pair being fierce rivals for years. In 2017, Gordon previously said he wouldn't talk to Jamie again after he and his wife Tana were left "mortified" by the chef's comments during an interview with The Sun.

Gordon said he reached out to Jamie after the collapse of his restaurant empire

Gordon had mocked Jamie during his stint on ITV's The Nightly Show, prompting Jamie to comment: "I was doing TV years before him, so maybe five years ago it would have bothered me and I may have responded. But he’s got four kids and I’ve got five kids and I don’t want to be slagging off some kids’ dad on telly. It’s not nice." While they weren't intended to be malicious, Jamie's comments hit the couple hard as it came after Tana had lost a baby at five months through miscarriage. However, it appears they have now resolved their differences once and for all.

Watch the full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Saturday 12 October, 10.05pm on ITV.