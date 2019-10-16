Johnny Vegas worries fans with cryptic tweet before reassuring them he's okay Johnny Vegas quickly updated his Twitter to reassure fans he was okay

Johnny Vegas gave his fans a scare on Twitter on Tuesday night after cryptically tweeting "See you in the next life. Night all," before going to bed. Fans commented on his post to check he was okay, with one writing: "Was just going to bed. Now I’m probably not going to get a wink worrying about what this means." However, the comedian quickly followed up on his tweet to reassure that he was doing fine, and apologised for worrying his followers. He wrote: "I'm absolutely fine. Apologies to anyone who hadn't read my earlier Twitter thread, I was merely quoting the end of a favourite movie 'Midnight Run'. Sorry if it lead to unnecessary concern, all grand here."

Johnny worried fans with his tweet

Fans expressed their relief at his reassurance, with one writing: "How to panic the whole country in one tweet," while another added: "This is a quote from Midnight Run. I hope and trust Mr V is safe and sound." Johnny recently made headlines thanks to his dramatic weight loss, which began back in 2018. Speaking about deciding to shed weight on This Morning, he previously admitted that he made the decision shortly after losing his father.

READ: Johnny Vegas' weight loss journey: how the comedian lost 5 stone

I’m absolutely fine. Apologies to anyone who hadn’t read my earlier twitter thread, I was merely quoting the end of a favourite movie ‘Midnight Run’ Sorry if it lead to unnecessary concern, all grand here

X https://t.co/z8RdEFYNSa — Johnny Vegas (@JohnnyVegasReal) October 16, 2019

"If you had a good parent and you miss them," he explained. "Your responsibility then is to hopefully try and be a decent parent to your own children - and be around. The big thing is my smoking that I want to stop, but the last time I stopped I piled weight on. So I need to get light enough to exercise… it's taken 15 months of walking past bread, and cheese and everything I love!" Johnny, real name Michael Joseph Pennington, weighed 18 stone when he was at his heaviest, and over the past few months he has been working hard to maintain his new diet.

READ: Johnny Vegas confirms split from wife Maia Dunphy after seven years of marriage