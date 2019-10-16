Ola Jordan and husband James share gorgeous date night selfie – see photo The couple supported their Strictly friends Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

Ola Jordan and her husband James enjoyed a night on the town on Tuesday as they went out for dinner followed by a performance of The Ballroom Boys by their Strictly friends, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone. Ola, who is pregnant with her first child, delighted her Instagram followers as she uploaded a gorgeous selfie from her meal out with her husband and captioned it: "Dinner date."

The mum-to-be looked positively glowing in the snap, as she cuddled up to her husband of 16 years. She also gave fans a peek at their meal, sharing a photo of her raspberry cheesecake dessert while James tucked into chocolate fondant.

James and Ola enjoyed a date night

The former Strictly stars couldn't resist praising their friends Ian and Vincent for their performance, with Ola tweeting: "Such a lovely evening last night. We went to see our friends @ianwaite and @vincentsimone in their show #BallroomBoys. It was absolutely amazing. A must see. It was very funny."

James was also quick to heap praise on his fellow dancers, writing: "Guys!!!! Myself and @The_OlaJordan went to see the amazing #Ballroomboys last night and it was bloody brilliant. Proper ballroom and Latin dancing with brilliant twists. Also haven't laughed that much for ages... hysterical!!! @ianwaite @vincentsimone. A MUST SEE!!!"

The couple have just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary

Over the weekend, James and Ola celebrated their sixteenth wedding anniversary. The pregnant star uploaded a throwback photo from their big day and sweetly told her husband: "I can't wait to see you in the new role. You are going to be the most amazing daddy ever."

The couple exclusively revealed their baby news in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," said the mum-to-be, who is due in March. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

