Loose Women star Ruth Langsford gets into an argument in the makeup chair before going on air The TV presenter revealed the very relatable story on social media

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has a close relationship with her makeup artist Donna, but at times they can disagree over her beauty look before going on air. On Tuesday, the TV presenter shared a fun video on Instagram of herself in the makeup chair, where she explained her disagreement with Donna. "I think they are too dark! Hello, look I am at Loose Women today and we are arguing about my eyebrows as I think she has done my eyebrows too dark, what do you think?" Donna was quick to defend her work, telling Ruth: "They are not!" In the caption, the mother-of-one wrote: "On the Loose again today…currently arguing about the shade of my eyebrows with @donnamaymakeup – see you at 12:30."

Ruth Langsford got into a hilarious agument with her makeup artist ahead of her Loose Women appearance

Many of Ruth's followers had their say on the subject at hand in the comment section of her post. One wrote: "They are perfect," while another added: "They look lovely. I have 70s eyebrows plucked by a school friend and they never grew back!" Others agreed with Ruth though, with one commenting: "You always look beautiful but they are a tad dark, better lighter," while another fan quipped: "Looking forward to seeing you on Loose Women! I would say that they look good Ruth but you know best!"

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes work together on This Morning

Ruth is one of the anchors on Loose Women and splits her weeks presenting the ITV daytime show, working on shopping channel QVC and presenting This Morning each Friday with husband Eamonn Holmes. The TV couple enjoy working together and Eamonn often keeps Ruth on her toes. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their on-screen partnership earlier in the year, and Ruth admitted that she is often reigning her husband in when he doesn't follow the rules of live television. We're like ying and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well," she said. Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

During the days that they are not working, Ruth and Eamonn prefer nothing more than spending time at their family home in Surrey. The celebrity couple live with their teenage son Jack and their rescue dog Maggie. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

