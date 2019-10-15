Stacey Dooley announces big news during trip away – and Kevin Clifton is excited too! Stacey is currently in Korea while Kevin is in the UK working on Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey Dooley has had an exciting few days in Korea, and on Tuesday evening the former Strictly winner announced some major news to her fans. Taking to Instagram, the investigative journalist shared a picture advertising a brand new tour called Conversations with Stacey Dooley Live Tour, and wrote in the caption: "A million billion thank yous… never take you lot for granted." Stacey's boyfriend and former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton was one of the first to like her news, while many of her fans sent their congratulations in the comments section. Stacey's tour kicks off on 10 February in Glasgow, and she will be visiting other cities around the UK including Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Cardiff, before ending in London on 24 February.

Stacey Dooley is going on tour with a brand new show

On Sunday, Stacey flew out to Korea for work. The date happened to fall on Kevin's birthday, but the doting girlfriend more than made up for being away from him on his big day by helping to organise a dance party for him on the Saturday night just after he finished filming Strictly. Video footage from the evening showed guests dancing in a pub in London. Stacey pulled out all the stops for Kevin's celebrations and even asked Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown to bake him a special birthday cake. Other guests in attendance included Strictly pros Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu.

Stacey helped organised Kevin Clifton's birthday party over the weekend

Kevin and Stacey are one of the three couples to have got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions. In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about their relationship by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remaining coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good". Most recently, Stacey has spoken out in support of Kevin on this year's Strictly, where he was partnered with Anneka Rice before they got eliminated in week two of the competition.

