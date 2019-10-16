Strictly's Luba Mushtuk shares sweet throwback with Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice The Strictly pros go way back!

Strictly Come Dancing star Luba Mushtuk was clearly feeling nostalgic after she shared a sweet throwback snap with fellow dance professionals Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice. The picture, which was taken three years ago, shows Giovanni planting a cute kiss on Luba's cheek while Gorka points at the pair in shock. Luba looked barely recognisable with her dark raven-coloured hair. She simply added a love heart emoji alongside the photo, which was re-shared on Giovanni's account.

Luba Mushtuk shared this sweet throwback photo

Although she was the first pro to leave the 2019 Strictly series with celebrity partner James Cracknell, Luba has been keeping herself busy. She recently enjoyed a lovely day out with Kevin Clifton at a fairground, and they even won some cuddly toys! Luba shared a video to her Instagram on Tuesday, showing Kevin with a large tiger while Luba held a giraffe. Luba asked Kevin: "Who's that?" And the dancer hilariously replied: "This is my tiger." Bursting into giggles, Luba added: "I love how serious he said it." Before the camera stopped rolling, Kevin concluded: "I shall name him Ian."

Luba, 29, joined the Strictly family in 2016 as an assistant choreographer, helping to create some spectacular routines, but she has also starred as a back-up dancer in some of the group performances. This year was the first time Luba was partnered up with a celebrity. The Russian-born beauty is a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship. Luba has also worked extensively with Broadway and West End show Burn The Floor.

The dancer previously fuelled romance rumours with Giovanni after she shared a video on Twitter of the pair dancing and captioned it, "@pernicegiovann1 you are 'My Man'" alongside a winking face emoji. However, Giovanni was quick to dismiss the rumours as he tweeted: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!"

