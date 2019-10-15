Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Luba Mushtuk enjoy day out together – and you won't believe where Kevin Clifton and Luba Mushtuk are no longer in the competition

Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Luba Mushtuk enjoyed a sweet day out together on Tuesday, spending some time at a fairground and even winning some gigantic fluffy toys. Kevin, 37, and Luba, 29 have both been voted out of this year's Strictly in the second and first weeks respectively – which no doubt frees up their time a little. And what better way to spend it than by winning some toys!

Luba shared a video to her Instagram of the pair on Tuesday, and Kevin is clutching a large tiger while Luba holds a giraffe. Luba can be heard asking Kevin: "Who's that?" And the dancer hilariously responds: "This is my tiger." Luba then starts giggling before adding: "I love how serious he said it." Before the camera stops rolling Kevin added, "I shall name him Ian," while fairground rides can be seen behind the pair.

Luba shared the sweet snaps on Instagram

Kevin's girlfriend, documentary maker Stacey Dooley was nowhere to be seen. Stacey, 32, is currently filming in Korea. Her trip to Asia comes not long after the documentarian made a sweet admission about boyfriend Kevin, revealing that at first, she was 'embarrassed' when dancing with the talented professional dancer.

Luba won herself a giraffe

Speaking recently on Angela Scanlon's Thanks A Million podcast, Stacey explained: "Strictly for me was total escapism. Really thoroughly enjoyed myself. It is hard work, like physically it's very demanding. I was so [crap] at the start, I was dancing against people like Faye and Ashley who were incredible - I was so embarrassed, I was mortified."

Explaining how she thought about increasing her training, she recalled: "So I thought I have to put in more hours than everyone else to just not look ridiculous. It wasn’t even about looking great, it was about not looking horrendous. So I was dancing maybe sort of ten or 12 hours a day." The TV star then added: "The first couple of weeks I was filming Glow Up and didn't have the time so I was doing sort of three hours a day. But you have two weeks on the initial dance so they ease you in quite gently then, after that, I had a really horrible week two, I did the cha cha and it was just absolutely… I can't even bear it, so cringe."

All that hard work might have scored Kevin and Stacey a place in last year's Strictly final, but things have been different for Kevin this time around, who was voted off the beloved BBC show alongside celebrity partner Anneka Rice just last week.

