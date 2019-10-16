Kelvin Fletcher opens up about impressive weight loss journey since starting Strictly Kelvin Fletcher has been wowing Strictly judges with his dance moves

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has opened up about his weight loss following weeks of rigorous training for this year's series with professional partner Oti Mabuse. In a new interview with GQ Magazine, the Emmerdale star revealed that he gets up at 5am to workout before dance rehearsals - and he has lost 11lbs even though he eats 3,000 calories a day. "I'll get up at 5-5.30 in the morning. Normally I wouldn't be training that early, I'd be in at 7am, but you do what you have to do," he explained.

"It was a conscious thing in the first two weeks of training not to do anything too draining at the gym or on the legs, it was pretty much maintenance work," the star added. "Then I start dance training at 10am, which would be until 10pm." Of his diet, Kelvin shared: "I probably eat about 300-350g of carbs a day. About 160g of protein, about 60-80g of fat, which I think is about 2,500-3,000 calories. Carbs get a bad press, but they're pretty important. I've stayed pretty lean, I'm about five kilos lighter than I was a couple of months ago. Which is fine, I think – it helps with the dancing."

Kelvin, 35, was a last-minute addition to 2019 series as he replaced Oti's original celebrity dance partner Jamie Laing, who was forced to bow out of the competition due to an injury. The star admitted the call from the show came as a complete surprise as he wasn't on a replacement list, but jumped at the chance to take part. Kelvin has even had to re-jiggle his previous commitments in order to be on Strictly.

Speaking to Mark Wright on his Heart FM show about joining the show, Kelvin revealed: "I wasn't expecting it at all. I wasn't on a replacement list, I wasn't on any list so I was completely, completely out of the blue. Even when we started on the Thursday I got rushed down there, met the producers, had a medical, and I kept saying to them 'I feel like Ant and Dec are gonna jump out with a film crew.'"

