Strictly's Alex Scott drops Neil Jones on his head after intense training session - watch video

After receiving the lowest score from the judges last weekend, Strictly Come Dancing pair Alex Scott and Neil Jones have amped up their training sessions. On Tuesday, the two rehearsed for an impressive 13 hours - but were left in stitches after the 35-year-old professional footballer lost her grip and dropped her professional partner on his head. Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Alex wrote: "I didn't drop him I swear!" Fortunately, Neil appeared fine and laughed off the mishap.

Following their dance session, Alex revealed that the training had taken its toll on her. "13 hours in rehearsals today and had no time to post. Absolutely shattered, my body hurts, this Charleston routine is full on but it is fun and I love it," she wrote. "At it again tomorrow to make sure we are doing everything we can to make it our best week yet. No pain, no gain." On Sunday, the pair found themselves at the bottom of the judges' leaderboard. They scored 23 points for their Tango to Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac. This week, they will be dancing the Charleston to Pump Up The Jam by Swingrowers.

Earlier this week, Alex was forced to celebrate her 35th birthday in the training studio. Neil paid a sweet tribute, poking fun at the situation by writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @alexscott2 I'm sorry that you have to spend your birthday in a studio with me but because it's your birthday and we really need to smash this week's dance, I will make you do it over and over again with a big smile on my face."

Neil Jones and Alex Scott found themselves in the bottom two on Sunday

He added: "Jokes aside, I know how much you love @bbcstrictly and learning to dance. You make me smile all the time because of the pure joy on your face and I've never known someone to work as hard as you while still smiling so I really can't wait to spend your birthday in a studio dancing together."

However Alex didn't seem to mind. Thanking her fans for their messages, she wrote: "Spent last night celebrating with friends and this morning having a lovely brunch with @michellevisage + @dev before spending the rest of the day in the dance studio with @mr_njonesofficial. Living my best life with the biggest smile on my face and I couldn't be more grateful for all the love."

