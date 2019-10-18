Eva Longoria reveals she often looks to close friend Victoria Beckham for parenting advice Eva was talking at the Global Gift Gala

As many mums will know, having a one-year-old brings its challenges and it seems celebrities are no different. Speaking at the Global Gift Gala in London on Thursday night, Eva Longoria discussed who she turns to when she's in need for some mum advice. The former Desperate Housewives actress revealed that she turns to fashion designer and close friend, Victoria Beckham.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at the annual gala for the Global Gift Foundation, a charity within which she runs her own initiative, the mum-of-one said: "Victoria is an amazing mum, she's probably one of the first people I turn to for advice." Eva continued: "Plus her kids are older so she's already been through it!"

Eva Longoria turns to close friend Victoria Beckham for mum tips

And it seems that not only does she turn to Victoria for parenting advice, the American actress also relies on another Beckham for extra help.

Victoria's youngest, Harper, aged 8, has taken on a rather special role in Eva Longoria and her son Santiago's life. "Harper's in love with Santi," said Eva. "I have a built in babysitter," she joked. How sweet!

Eva and her son Santiago at Paris Fashion Week in September

Eva also revealed how becoming a mum changed the way she views her work in charity. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 44-year-old said, "Once I became a mum – nothing surprised me – but then I realised my philanthropy got so much more intense," she said. "I actually have anxiety about leaving the world a better place now because of my son, I'm like 'oh my god we have to do more!!' so the stakes are higher," she explained.

Eva runs her own foundation within the Global Gift charity

Although attending the charity gala in London meant she was miles away from home, she wasn't far from Santiago, who was born in June 2018, as she revealed she brought him along for the evening. The actress said, "He's here tonight, he's inside so it's a really fun journey when you have a good kid."

And lucky for Eva, the journey to London wasn't too testing with her one-year-old. Eva revealed: "He's a good traveller, he's a good eater and he's healthy so I feel really lucky."

