Victoria Beckham reveals that she's working on an exciting new project

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she's working on an exciting new project. The designer took to Instagram on Thursday night to share an intriguing snap. In the photo, a sign that reads "talent only" can be seen taped to a white door and the mother-of-four added the mysterious caption: "Just saying. Big shoot today in NYC." We can't wait to find out what the former Spice Girl is working on – could a new clothing or makeup collection be in the works?

Victoria, 45, is currently in New York promoting her new makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which was launched back in September to critical acclaim. Earlier in the week, she appeared on the Today Show, where host Hoda Kotb asked about her reputation for not smiling.

Victoria shared the exciting news on Instagram

Denying that it was because she was unhappy, Victoria responded: "I smile on the inside! I'm so lucky, I'm so blessed, I love what I do. I can empower women through fashion or beauty, make them feel like the best version of themselves. So I am smiling inside and outside!"

Victoria is currently promoting her beauty line in NYC

The Wannabe singer certainly has a jam-packed schedule while she's across the pond. Victoria made another TV appearance, this time on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and she even made time to get up close and personal with her fans, much to their delight. As she made her way onto the set, Victoria strode through the crowd and even high-fived some audience members as she passed. When she stepped on stage, the designer received the warmest of welcomes from hosts Kelly and Ryan, who both gave her a big hug.

