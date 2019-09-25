Victoria Beckham reveals special gift Eva Longoria sent her in honour of all her success The former Spice Girl has good taste in friends!

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is lucky enough to have a lot of celebrity friends and fans, including the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. And as she shared on Wednesday afternoon, sometimes one of those friends is kind enough to send her a beautiful gift. The ex-Spice Girl posted a short clip to her Instagram stories which showed a stunning bouquet of white roses arranged in a sleek glass vase. Victoria's face didn't appear in the video, but she did narrate it, saying: "I've just received these superb chic roses from Eva and Santi. Thank you so much they are so beautiful, such a treat."

Eva and Victoria have been good friends for a long time

She added a caption to the video, making clear the gift was from Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria and her young son. The mum-of-four wrote: "Kisses @evalongoria. Love u Santi!" Victoria also held the card that came with the flowers up to her phone camera, which read: "Congrats on your beauty launch and the successful fashion show! You are amazing! Love, Eva and Santi."

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's luxurious Cotswolds house – with sauna and pool

Victoria does have a lot of reasons to be proud of herself lately, with her London Fashion Week show launching her new collection earlier this month. She was supported at the event by her husband David and their daughter Harper, eight, and sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo 17, and Cruz, 14. Victoria also recently launched Victoria Beckham Beauty, a hotly-anticipated makeup, skincare and fragrance line.

Victoria showed fans the lovely flowers Eva sent her

READ: Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy beauty day in London

She and Eva have been close friends for years with Victoria frequently dressing her actress pal for events including as the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event earlier this year. Eva previously described Victoria as "the most beautiful woman inside and out," and said that the pair are always comfortable spending time together. "When we hang out, we just stay home and talk, eat and laugh," she confessed. The pair can now also bond over motherhood as well as food, fame and fashion, since Eva gave birth to her son Santi in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.