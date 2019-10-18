Melanie Griffith has given her 'seal of approval' to daughter Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship Dakota and Chris have reportedly been dating since 2017

Melanie Griffith has given her seal of approval to her daughter Dakota Johnson's "special" boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

While attending the Global Gift Gala in London on Thursday night, Melanie told HELLO! and other reporters: "Have I given my seal of approval? Yeah he's amazing." The 62-year-old actress continued: "I've said that before I know you're gonna repeat it, but he really is special."

Melanie attended the Global Gift Gala alongside Eva Longoria on Thursday night

The seal of approval from the Working Girl actress comes soon after another interview in which she seemed to be singing the Coldplay singer's praises.

Speaking to PEOPLE in September, Melanie said: "I think they are a great couple. I adore him!" The actress went on to state how she honours her daughter's desire to keep things under wraps, however, stating: "But [Dakota] is very private about her life, and I respect that."

MORE: Karlie Kloss shares behind-the-scenes look at her Dior wedding dress fittings

Melanie's daughter – Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson – has been reportedly dating Chris since late 2017. Rumours of the pair's relationship began circulating after the two were spotted at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles in October 2017, before being pictures two months later at an airport in Paris.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals why her son Max has made her so proud

Melanie has given her seal of approval to daughter Dakota's relationship

In a 2018 interview with Tatler magazine, the actress appeared to confirm the relationship with the musician. "I'm not going to talk about it", the 30-year-old said, "but I'm very happy." Earlier this year, various press outlets were reporting on the couple's apparent split due to their differing views on starting a family together. Chris, who shares two children with his ex-wife, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, reportedly wanted more children whereas, it was stated, Dakota didn't.

Dakota has reportedly been dating Chris since 2017

However, those rumours were seemingly put to bed in August of this year as the two were pictured together enjoying a romantic beach trip in Malibu, California, along with Chris' ex Gwyneth and her new husband, Brad Falchuk. We love when everyone gets along!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.