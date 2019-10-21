Coronation Street's Alan Halsall feels the 'pressure' to propose to co-star Tisha Merry The actor stars as Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap

Just months after confirming his new relationship, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has revealed he feels the pressure to pop the question to his co-star girlfriend Tisha Merry. The 37-year-old, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the popular ITV soap, confessed he's in a "happy place" at the moment but feels no rush to take the next step as it's still early days. "The pressure is there from day one but we've not been together that long, so I think we'll just enjoy ourselves for now," he told The Mirror.

Alan Halsall is in a relationship with co-star Tisha Merry

The couple confirmed their romance back in May when they shared a snap attending their co-star Sam Aston's wedding. "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Aston. What a wonderful day, we're so proud to be part of it," Alan captioned the photo of the pair. Meanwhile, Tisha shared the same picture on her own Instagram account, and simply added a yellow heart emoji.

Alan has played Tyrone on Coronation Street since 1998, while Tisha starred as Steph Britton from 2013 to 2017, and briefly returned to the soap in 2018. The dad-of-one was previously married to his former co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson, with whom he shares six-year-old daughter Sienna-Rae. The couple started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Corrie and went on to marry in June 2009 in Cheshire.

They parted ways in March 2016 but reconciled after a few weeks. In May 2018, they announced their split for the second time. Lucy-Jo, 36, is dating panto star Lewis Devine, with whom she shares a home. In August, the actress confirmed she is pregnant with her second child, her first with Lewis.

