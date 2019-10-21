Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares excitement over family engagement news Congratulations are in order for this dancer!

Dianne Buswell has congratulated her brother, fellow professional dancer Andrew Buswell, on the news of his engagement to his girlfriend Mel. Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a snap of the happy couple, alongside the words: "Congratulations to my brother and new sister-in-law." She also commented on her brother's post, saying: "So happy for you guys."

Dianne Buswell shared this snap of her brother and his new fiancee

Her brother shared a series of pictures of the proposal, and simply wrote: "She said yes!" His new fiancée added: "Happiest and luckiest girl in the world - thousand times yes!" Strictly professional Amy Dowden, who is a close friend of Dianne's, also congratulated the lovebirds by posting: "Massive congratulations."

There's no denying that Dianne has a close bond with her brother. Both Andrew and Mel flew from Australia over the summer to spend some quality time with Dianne and her boyfriend Joe Sugg. The two couples drove to Brighton, where they visited the Upside Down House attraction and enjoyed a stroll on the iconic pier. "Soooo the Broski is here and it was the 1st day of many fun-filled adventures," wrote Dianne at the time.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes a week after Dianne and her celebrity dance partner Dev Griffin were voted off from this year's Strictly. Their exit came as a big shock to fans after the pair wowed the judges with their impressive routines week after week. The pro dancer has since been keeping busy following her departure from the competition, adding more content to her YouTube channel. On Sunday, she surprised fans by showing off a completely different look, which saw her rock a short red bob. The Australian beauty asked her followers whether she should get the chop or not.

