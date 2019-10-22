Paddy McGuinness makes it up to his wife Christine after losing wedding ring for the second time The Take Me Out host married Christine in 2011

Paddy McGuinness appeared pretty apologetic after his wife Christine told her followers that he lost his wedding ring for the second time. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the mum-of-three shared a picture with her husband, who wore a T-shirt with her face emblazoned across it in a bid to make it up to her. "My wonderful husband @mcguinness.paddy lost his wedding ring… again… on our family holiday about two months ago," she wrote in the caption. "He still hasn't replaced it but today he is forgiven because he's wearing a T-shirt with my picture on!"

Paddy McGuinness wore this T-shirt of his wife

The Take Me Out host simply replied with a laughing face and red-heart emoji. The couple married on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in the Wirral after dating for three years. They went on to welcome three children: twins Leo and Penelope in 2013 and daughter Felicity in September 2016. On the twins' fourth birthday in 2017, Christine revealed that they are autistic.

Paddy and Christine have both spoken about the difficulties of parenthood. Christine has admitted that her husband finds it more challenging, telling Loose Women: "I have to say he's amazing too. He's brilliant. He's so good. I find it easy with the children now - yes it's challenging - but I just manage it. But he struggled, and I think if you're doing what we're doing and you struggle it's ten times worse. For him, he does it because he has to, because he loves the children."

In June, Paddy revealed he had a vasectomy in a brutally honest video on Instagram. "Well patient McGuinness is home. I've got to tell you, gentlemen, if you're thinking of having a vasectomy and you're a bit reluctant as I was," he told his followers. "The initial anaesthetic they give you in the old pippins, I'm not going to lie, and that's tender. Ooh that's tender. It made my eyes water a little bit, but after that it's a doddle." He continued: "I'm currently resting up at home with a towel full of ice on the old nicky nacky noos. Ooh magical. Just icing them up. But I'll keep you up to speed in a bit."

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star has previously said that she and Paddy are "done" with having more children. "[We] wanted six children – but we are done," she said on Loose Women. Christine added: "Not because we don't want another autistic child, but we are stretched because the children do have autism, it's hard to manage your time."

