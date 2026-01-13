Paddy McGuinness reveals the TikTok challenge behind his incredible transformation as he shares before and after photos

Paddy McGuinness has revealed the TikTok challenge behind his incredible transformation photos. The TV star wowed fans with his impressive before and after snaps after embarking on a dedicated health kick over almost three months that has left him unrecognisable.

In a post on Instagram shared with his 2.2 million fans, Paddy, 52, revealed how he had shaped up by overhauling his workouts and nutrition. The images showed him 75 days apart, and revealed how much his body had physically changed in that time.

Captioning the photos, he wrote: "I still can’t believe how much I'd let myself go. That before pic is the result of just under two months of binge eating - beer, cakes, and biscuits! The effect it had on my body, and more importantly my mind, was staggering."

Paddy, who shares three children with ex-wife Christine McGuinness, revealed that he had been following the 75 Hard challenge, which has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok in recent years. "It really is amazing what can be achieved in such a short period of time… if you’ve got the willpower.

"I thoroughly enjoyed taking on the Hard 75 challenge, and now I'm on the lookout for the next one! Challenges like Hard 75 aren't for everyone, but if you've got even an ounce of willpower, why not give something a whirl?"

The former Top Gear presenter’s post was ‘liked’ more than 51,000 times. Gemma Atkinson left a series of ‘clapping hand’ emojis, while Chris Hughes commented "Well done Paddy".

What is 75 Hard?

"It is a 75-day mental toughness challenge created by American author and podcaster Andy Frisella," explains personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. "Participants must follow a strict set of daily rules with no rest days."

She continues: "It comprises two 45-minute workouts a day - with one being outdoors - drinking a gallon of water, following a nutritious diet with no alcohol or 'cheat' meals, reading ten pages of a non-fiction book and taking a daily progress photo."

If you miss any task, you must start again from day one, adds personal trainer Paul Tomkins. The challenge has become popular since it was first created in 2019, and has gone viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

What are the pros of 75 Hard?

Long says: "The positives are that it builds endurance, discipline, structure and consistency very quickly, and many people feel a strong sense of achievement by the end."

Tomkins shares: "The reality is that sticking to any plan or strategy that brings consistency is always a good thing. Ditching alcohol is always a nutritional win when trying to achieve a healthier lifestyle- the whole food aspect, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables have endless benefits and teaches great routine.

"Losing the 'cheat' meals not only saves your body from unnecessary poor choices but also saves money. The outside specific workout will open up a new world of opportunities that potentially you would never consider and exercising twice a day will lead to a real dopamine hit, you'll instantly feel better and install a confidence that can spread to all areas of your life."

© John Phillips, Getty Paddy and ex-wife Christine (pictured in 2017) share three children together

What are the cons of 75 Hard?

However, Long notes: "The downsides are that it can be extremely rigid, hard to sustain alongside work and family life and may increase the risk of burnout or injury, especially for beginners or those with existing health pressures."

Tomkins agrees: "The daily water intake could be unsafe for some, and two workouts will and could lead to injury, and levels of the stress hormone cortisol will soar. The body needs adequate repair and no two bodies are the same.

"Ultimately, the way to change is to find the happiest route not the hardest - one that focuses on long-term goals and strategy, not simply short term pain for short term benefits."