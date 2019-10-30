Nadia Sawalha in tears as she reflects on husband Mark's emotional milestone The Loose Women star shared a poignant video on Instagram

Nadia Sawalha is currently trekking the Himalayas, and was overcome with emotion on Tuesday evening as she paid tribute to her husband Mark Adderley, who marked 15 years of sobriety. The Loose Women star took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy sober birthday and welled up as she spoke about his achievement. She said: "So this is a happy sober birthday to Mark. You know how I feel about you being sober but I wanted to say it really publicly because I think it's a very public thing, not drinking. It's the one drug in the world that you have to apologise for not doing. I know how hard it is and how hard it's been for you to stay 15 years sober for us, because you love us, me and the girls."

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha paid an emotional tribute to husband Mark

She continued: "I'm just so proud of you. I wanted to say that publicly and I'm sorry I'm in the Himalayas and not celebrating with you. I couldn't be more proud of you. Happy birthday." She captioned the video: "To my darling Mark!! (Sorry this is late – and out of sync – it's been so difficult trying to post things from India – but better late than never)." Many fans were quick to comment on Nadia's post, with one writing: "15 years! Fabulous! Well done Mark. And stay strong Nadia – you are doing great," while another wrote: "Gorgeous message. And you are doing brilliantly Nadia." A third added: "Proud of you Mark, you're awesome."

MORE: The Queen's fashion faux-pas on royal tour revealed

Nadia and Mark with their two children Maddie and Kiki

In the comments, Nadia's two daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12, also commented on their mum's video. Kiki wrote: "Aw love you mum," to which the TV presenter replied: "Love you too baby girl." Maddie added: "I love you so much. We all miss you," and Nadia responded: "I'm so homesick. Really miss you all." Nadia went out to India with breast cancer charity Coppafeel on Sunday. The star has travelled with women who have both survived breast cancer and others who are currently battling the disease. Other celebrities that have gone out for the trek include Frankie Bridge, Candice Brown and Giovanna Fletcher.

READ: Simon Cowell cancels 60th birthday party at the last minute

As well as Nadia's presenting work and Mark's career as a television producer, the couple run their own YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The pair often talk about their relationship and family life, and discuss how they are raising their children. Speaking about adopting in the future, Nadia said: "I am still thinking about adoption and fostering, but Mark's not interested at all." Mark replied: "I can't work out if she's joking or not?" to which Nadia defiantly responded: "I'm not."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.