Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has revealed she wants marriage counselling

On Tuesday, Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha spoke frankly about jealousy and how negatively it can affect a relationship on her YouTube channel, and she was joined by her husband of 17 years, Mark Adderley. During the podcast, the subject of counselling came up, and Nadia suggested that it would be a good idea. The doting mother-of-two explained: "Maybe we need to [get counselling], this is a really good conversation, it's painful but maybe we should get some…"

She continued: "See if we went to couple's counselling now it would be so different from before as we have always gone in a state of fire and brimstone haven't we, like 'we are just about to leave each other' but if we were to go this time, we would be saying we have done brilliantly with our marriage and worked through so much stuff and I am really proud of it…"

Nadia and Mark discussed jealousy on the Loose Women star's YouTube channel

Mark's response, however, was far from welcoming – although the producer did later admit he was just being jokingly cynical. The television producer responded: "I disagree entirely, I think ironically we went in with those conditions and it saved us and we would now go in with a situation thinking we were fine and discover we were deeply unhappy."

Nadia and Mark are open about the ups and downs of marriage

When it comes to family life, Nadia is notoriously open about the good and the bad. In September she even hilariously revealed that occasionally, she can't be bothered to interact with her family at all! In a snap posted to Instagram, Nadia could be seen hiding in her bedroom and she captioned the image: "Bad mother and wife alert!! Mark and the kids are back and downstairs calling for me! I’m pretending I’m not here!!"

She added: "Can’t be [expletive] to cook, can’t be [expletive] to nag, can’t be [expletive] to be nice, and ask about anyone’s day! Pray for me that they don’t find me!!! Anyone want to be bad with me?!! Do you ever HIDE FROM YOUR KIDS!! Come on let’s all hide!!!"

Needless to say, Nadia's fans were thrilled with her honesty and flocked to the comments section of her post to tell the mum-of-two just how much they related. One wrote: "That's so funny, know the feeling when everyone's calling mum!" and another added: "Friday nights are my hideaway nights, had totally enough by then Nadia!"

