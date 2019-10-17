Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha shocks fan by her appearance off the TV The former EastEnders actress laughed off the experience

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha is used to having her makeup done by professionals on the days she presents the ITV daytime show, but when she isn't working she prefers a far more natural look. As a result, one of her fans hardly recognised her when she bumped into her on the train on Thursday, resulting in a very funny if not slightly awkward encounter. Nadia opened up about the incident on Instagram, and revealed that the unnamed fan had told her that she looked very different from how she does on TV. She wrote: "So so so bloody funny!!! This woman just asked me if she knows me from anywhere and I said in my most humble tone 'I’m a presenter on @loosewomen .. (beat, wait ) erm ..maybe you know me from there?'"

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha revealed a fan didn't recognise her on the train

Nadia continued: "She then leapt back in horror and said 'My god your voice is exactly the same, but what do they do to you to get you looking so nice on the telly!' Oh and by the way folks this was on a packed train!!! Fair enough though !!! Eh @lisamejuto get your make up bag out I’ll be there in half an hour!! PS. I know it sounds like she was rude but honestly she wasn't!! She was just genuinely shock at how I looked in real life!!"

Nadia's set to present her own cooking show

Fans are going to see Nadia on the TV a lot more in the next few months as she recently announced that she will be presenting her very own cooking show on ITV, called Nadia's Family Feasts. The programme is yet to announce a start date but will air on Sunday mornings at 11am. Last week, Nadia revealed that they had started filming for it, and opened up an Instagram account so that fans can find all the latest information about the show on there.

When Nadia first announced that she was going to be getting her own show, many of her fans were worried that she would no longer be working on Loose Women if the programmes clashed, but because it is going to air on the weekend it looks more than likely that she will continue to work on both shows. Nadia's cooking show came as no surprise to her loyal fans as she is often sharing recipe ideas on social media. She is also a past winner of Celebrity MasterChef and has published a number of cookbooks over the years.

