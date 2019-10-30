Simon Cowell cancels 60th birthday party at the last minute The X Factor judge was due to celebrate in Chelsea

Simon Cowell has cancelled his lavish 60th birthday party just two days before it was scheduled to take place at a restaurant in Chelsea. The X Factor judge and his partner Lauren Silverman sent out a message to their friends and celebrity guests on Monday morning, revealing that the Wednesday dinner had been called off.

As revealed by the Mail Online, the cancellation read: "Dear all, I am so sorry but this dinner is cancelled/postponed. Scheduling conflicts unfortunately are prohibiting us from having this dinner at this time. We will keep you posted as to when it will be rescheduled for. Thank you for understanding, Lauren and Simon."

A spokesperson also told the website: "Simon's focus is solely on work for now. It’s no secret Simon is a workaholic and he always strives to improve everything he's involved in. He also doesn't want people hungover on Thursday and would rather the focus is purely on work - and of course the upcoming shows - rather than celebrating his 60th. His actual birthday was earlier this month anyway - and he had a small dinner in LA. So he's just decided this bigger dinner can wait until December when work starts to calm down."

Lauren and Simon sent out a message two days before the event

The e-invite featured a childhood photo of Simon and jokily called for guests to celebrate Simon's 50th, plus ten years. The party was due to be held at 6:30pm on Wednesday at La Famiglia restaurant in Chelsea.

Earlier this month on 7 October, Simon, his partner Lauren, their five-year-old son Eric and Lauren's elder son Adam celebrated with an intimate dinner at Nobu in Malibu. They were joined by Simon's Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon, his America's Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel and Simon's ex and close friend Terri Seymour.

