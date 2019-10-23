Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha celebrates romantic milestone with husband Mark Adderley Congratulations to this Loose Women star!

Nadia Sawalha has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband Mark Adderley in honour of their 18th anniversary together. Sharing a gorgeous throwback snap of the couple, the Loose Women panellist told her followers how much she loves her partner. "Happy anniversary @mark_adderley 18 years ago today we had our first kiss and egg and fag sandwich," she wrote in the caption. "What a night, what a rollercoaster since! I know we drive each other nuts and fight like cat and dog but I love you with all my heart."

Nadia Sawalha shares two daughters with husband Mark

She continued: "You are the smartest, kindest, funniest man I could have hoped for. You think I saved your life, but you too saved mine, god knows where I was heading! What a 'beautiful disaster' the last 18 years have been. Here's to the rest of the ride gorgeous!" Nadia and Mark married in June 2002 following a whirlwind romance, and have since become parents to daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12. Mark is also a father to two grown-up daughters, Izzy and Fleur, from previous relationships.

In June, the lovebirds celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. However, Nadia forgot and made a grovelling apology to Mark. "Public apology to my darling husband @mark_adderley for forgetting AGAIN that on this day 17 years ago we got married," she said alongside a wedding throwback snap. The TV star added: "I'm so bloody useless with dates I forget every year. Thank you @zoe_agnew_ for reminding me !! Happy anniversary darling. The best thing I’ve ever done was to marry you. Such a brilliant day, the sun shone (we sweated a lot!)" Nadia was pregnant with her first child at time, saying: "I was pregnant with our beautiful @maddiemaddieee The wine flowed (I couldn't bloody have any for obvs reasons)." [sic]

"My mum and sister organised the whole day gorgeous food, cake, cocktails, music and dancing," Nadia revealed. "A couple fell in love on that day, another couple decided to get divorced, it was a day of family, friendship drama, love and tears! And all day I kept pinching myself that we had found each other." Turning her attention towards Mark, the presenter said: "I love you even more now than I did then (even though you drive me bloody mad Maaaaaark). You are smart, kind, gorgeous a fabulous dad, basically an all-round bloody catch! Lucky me eh? Oh yeah and lucky you!!"

As well as Nadia's presenting work and Mark's career as a television producer, the couple run their own YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The pair often talk about their relationship and family life, as well as discussing how they are raising their children. Speaking about adopting in the future, Nadia said: "I am still thinking about adoption and fostering, but Mark's not interested at all." Mark replied: "I can't work out if she's joking or not?" to which Nadia defiantly responded: "I'm not."

