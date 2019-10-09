Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shows off her daughters at star-studded premiere Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has two daughters

Nadia Sawalha treated her daughters to an exciting evening out on Tuesday night – they attended the Knives Out premiere in London! Nadia and her husband Mark Adderley took their two young daughters Kiki, 12, and Maddy, 16, to the premiere of the new Rian Johnson-directed thriller, starring Daniel Craig. The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to share a snap of her two look-a-like children.

In the picture, Maddie and Kiki can be seen hiding their faces on the glitzy red carpet, which 54-year-old Nadia said they were doing because they were feeling "camera shy". Crowds of people can be seen in the background and Nadia added the caption: "Our beautiful girls having a camera shy moment on the Knives Out red carpet !! Love you."

Nadia shared the sweet post on Instagram

The mother-of-two's followers were thrilled to see that the family had all attended the event together. One replied: "Ah, have a lovely time. Family time too." Others found it sweet that the children of two showbiz parents remained camera shy. One fan replied wrote: "Aw, shy girls!" with another adding: "Don't be shy girls, you're beautiful!"

Nadia and her family at the Knives Out premiere

Nadia also shared a series of video's from the glitzy event, including a short one of her and her daughters being photographed on the red carpet. Nadia donned an electric pink coat for the occasion, chicly clashing with daughter Kiki who opted for a bright red, fake faux jacket to keep her warm.

Nadia's producer husband Mark also treated fans to snaps throughout the night, kicking things off with a pic of him and his daughters before they headed out for the evening. Mark added the caption: "My two dates for our PREMIERE .. @maddiemaddieee and @kikibeeadderley looking beautiful as ever ... where’s the missing one ???"

