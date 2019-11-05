Keanu Reeves sparks romance rumours as he holds hands with Alexandra Grant on the red carpet The actor stepped out hand-in-hand with artist Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life. But he didn't shy away from some serious public affection when he hit the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala. The 55-year-old star walked hand-in-hand with artist Alexandra Grant, with the couple smiling and posing together for the cameras as they arrived at the event. John Wick star Keanu looked dapper in an all-black suit, while Alexandra chose an elegant midnight blue gown, featuring a deep V-neck.

Keanu and Alexandra, 46, have been friends for a number of years; she previously worked with the star on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness, and they again collaborated in 2016 on Shadows, which was written by Keanu and illustrated by Alexandra. Rumours of a romance between the pair first swirled in October when they were spotted leaving a sushi bar together. In the past, Keanu has been linked to the likes of Amanda De Cadenet, Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani. For much of the 90s he dated Jennifer Syme; tragically the couple lost their baby daughter when she was stillborn in 1999, and in 2001 Jennifer was killed in a car accident.

It's been a big year for Keanu, following the news he will star in a fourth Matrix film, a third installment of John Wick, as well as voicing a character in Toy Story 4. Keanu recently spoke about his decision to reprise the role of Neo in the Matrix, telling ET he had already read the script. "It's very ambitious," he said. "As it should be!"