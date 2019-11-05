Gemma Atkinson reveals baby Mia's hilarious hidden talent The actress shares Mia with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson thinks daughter Mia only cries when her mum has things to do. The star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to hilariously tell fans that she thinks baby Mia only stays asleep when her mum has things to get on with, and wakes up crying when mum Gemma has a free schedule and wants to have a lie-in. In a video, the former Hollyoaks star explained: "So yesterday I had nothing on at all. Could have had a nice lie-in. But Mia thought: 'Nah, I'm gonna get up. Let's wake up and have a party.' Today, got a doctor's appointment [at] 8.30. Sat outside cause I'm early. She doesn’t wake up. She sleeps all the way through. I didn't wanna wake her up, so nana's rescued it.

"Thank you mum. She's still fast asleep. It's like she subconsciously knows: 'When mum needs to be somewhere, I'm gonna lie in, I'm gonna sleep. When mum doesn't need to do anything and can have a leisurely lay in as well, I'm gonna wake up and party.' So I'm taking from that: what a clever little girl I have." It certainly sounds like Mia has a clever game plan up her sleeve! The little'un must not like it when mum Gemma has things to do.

On Monday, 34-year-old Gemma revealed that she has lost an amazing three stone since giving birth to Mia in July. The doting mother-of-one took to Instagram to share two videos of her body transformation, and fans were left impressed.

The first clip had been taken just two weeks after she gave birth, while the second was filmed 16 weeks after welcoming Mia. In the caption, Gemma revealed that her current weight is 11 stone and that she had been two pounds heavier when she discovered that she was pregnant, adding that her heaviest during her pregnancy was 14 stone.

