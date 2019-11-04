Gemma Atkinson reveals 3 stone weight loss following baby Mia's arrival The former Emmerdale actress is wanting to stay fit and healthy for her daughter

Gemma Atkinson has shown off her incredible three stone weight loss following the arrival of her baby daughter Mia in July. The former Emmerdale actress took to Instagram to share two videos to show how much her body has changed. The first clip had been taken just two weeks after she gave birth, while the second was filmed 16 weeks after welcoming Mia. In the caption of the post, the former Hollyoaks star revealed that she currently weighs just over 11 stone, and that she had been two pounds heavier when she discovered she was pregnant, and 14 stone at her highest pregnancy weight.

Gemma Atkinson shared a video of herself two weeks after she gave birth

The doting mum explained that she was doing a 12-week transformation with her fitness trainer and so was having to record her measurements every two weeks so that her progress can be documented. Gemma also pointed out that the weight she had lost was muscle as well as body fat, and that she was wanting to preserve as much muscle as possible. She added: "Despite looking 'snapped back' in the above video, I still have a long way to go when it comes to feeling my best and being at my fittest again. I want to concentrate on smashing my PB's again! I used to deadlift 90kg, I'm currently on 20kg. I used to be able to do three pull-ups (which was a big deal for me!) at present, I can't even do one."

The former Emmerdale actress shared a second video taken 16 weeks after welcoming Mia

Gemma ended her lengthy post by revealing her health was more important to her than ever before now that she is a mum with a baby who depends on her. "What's the point in looking ok but not feeling ok? To me, the two go hand in hand and with little Mia depending on me, my health is more important than ever." Fans found Gemma's revelation inspiring and many took to sharing their thoughts in the comments section of her post. One wrote: "Hi Gemma, you are such an inspiration and well done for sharing your journey, particularly the part about your weight." Another added: "Such an important message is conveyed here. Looking good is great but feeling great is paramount."

The doting mum shares baby Mia with boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez. On Monday, the proud dad shared a gorgeous photo of their daughter to mark her four-month birthday, after welcoming her on 4 July. He wrote: "Four months of happiness @glouiseatkinson," while Gemma added: "Four months of matching smiles." The couple first started dating in February 2018 after meeting on Strictly when Gemma was competing as a celebrity contestant.