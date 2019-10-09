Strictly's Gorka Marquez crashes Gemma Atkinson’s first shoot since baby Mia's birth The Strictly Come Dancing star likes the limelight!

Gemma Atkinson had her first photoshoot since the birth of her daughter Mia this week – but she wasn't alone! The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos from the set on Wednesday, teasing her followers that the historic estate Tatton Park was "my new home". As she panned her phone around the beautiful surroundings, though, a familiar face came into view – her partner Gorka Marquez and his friend, fitness model Jorge Esquivas, could be seen posing together for a quick picture and then checking their shot on a digital camera.

Gemma took a photo of partner Gorka crashing her photoshoot

Gemma captioned the video: "Erm… I thought this was my shoot." A second clip, shared from Jorge's account, showed Gorka studying a camera in fascination as his partner posed on a wall in the distance. Later Gemma shared an adorable photo of baby Mia, who was born on 4 July, dressed all in pink, which her mum captioned: "On Wednesdays we wear pink" in an homage to Mean Girls.

Gorka and Gemma have been together since 2017 after meeting (but not dancing together) on Strictly Come Dancing. Professional dancer Gorka hails from Bilbao but now lives with his family in Greater Manchester, where Gemma is from. Mia is the couple's first child and the tiny tot's first few weeks were spent in social media anonymity while her parents introduced her to their nearest and dearest in real life.

Gemma shared the adorable photo of baby Mia to her Instagram stories

Since then, though, both Gemma and Gorka have shared sweet snaps and videos of Mia's first few months. The new mum has been particularly praised for her honesty about the challenges of first-time motherhood, sharing everything from the story behind her emergency C-section (after which she haemorrhaged) to her struggle with breastfeeding.

On her friend Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast tour last week, Gemma explained why she stopped breastfeeding Mia after a few weeks. "I was knackered," she admitted. "I'd think, 'Oh My God, I'm failing at breastfeeding'. But then I'd hear other women say, 'well, I never even produced milk' and you think, 'oh well, it's different for every single person.'"

