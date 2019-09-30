Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez make big announcement – and fans can't wait The celebrity couple welcomed daughter Mia in July

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have announced some very exciting news! With everything going on in their lives right now, the pair have a lot to share with their fans. But keeping up with them is about to get a whole lot easier, as they announce they will be launching their own YouTube channel – and of course we have already subscribed. You can find the former Strictly duo, who set up their account on 20 September, on YouTube as 'Gem and Gorks'. And while they have not yet launched any content, we can assume the channel will give us everything we need to stay in the know, hopefully, by sharing all things baby Mia and fitness related.

The pair were recently visited by Strictly professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara, who doted on their daughter at their family home. During their day with Mia, Aljaz and Janette shared a series of videos and photos of them cooing over the baby. Janette even appeared to be speaking in Spanish to the two-month-old too. Gemma also posted a photo of herself with the pair, who both beamed, while baby Mia looked wide awake and wore a hint of a smile as Janette held her on her knee. Gemma had her hand over her mouth, which she explained in the photo's caption. The new mum wrote: "I had a mouth full of Doritos... Afternoon visit from Aljaz & Janette today." Gorka simply commented with a row of hearts, while Janette wrote: "She is absolutely gorgeous! Quickest visit ever but cannot wait to see her again soon!! You guys have a beautiful family!"

Luckily, Mia was wide awake for Aljaz and Janette's visit, as last week she fell asleep when Gemma's friend Becca came all the way from London to see the baby for the first time. The former Emmerdale actress shared a snap of her daughter sound asleep on Instagram stories and wrote alongside it: "So @beccabar13 travels all the way from London to see Mia and the whole time she does this." She then followed up the snap with another photo of Mia looking wide awake and smiling, adding: "I get her home, and suddenly she's the life of the party," along with a party goer emoji and a laughing crying emoji.

