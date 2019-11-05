Jennifer Garner showcases incredible singing voice in surprise career move The Hollywood star has teamed up with Princess Eugenie's wedding singer, Andrea Bocelli

Jennifer Garner is a woman of many talents! The 13 Going on 30 actress has amazed her fans with her incredible singing voice after featuring in Andrea Bocelli's new song, Dormi Dormi Lullaby. The Hollywood star announced the news of their surprise collaboration on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: "Something I never thought I would say. Thank you for asking me to sing with you @andreabocelliofficial. I can't believe this song exists." Jennifer shared a link so that fans could listen to the song, and many were full of admiration for the star. "I had no idea Jennifer Garner sings and wow this is a lovely song," one wrote, while another added: "Oh wow that was so beautiful. Jennifer really surprised didn't she. With her hidden talent."

Jennifer Garner has impressed with her incredible singing voice

Italian singer-songwriter Andrea is world-renowned and has a legion of fans, including members of the royal family. He sang at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations back in 2016 and has been great friends with Sarah Ferguson for many years. She invited him to perform at her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018. Just after the big day, he opened up about his friendship with Sarah in an interview with the Evening Standard. "Sarah Ferguson has been a very good friend of mine for many years now. She invited me [to sing] for this reason: because we are very close friends. We met a long time ago in a TV studio. I heard somebody knocking on my door, I opened it, and it was her — and she was giving me her book. I think it was a sort of biography of her life."

Jennifer has teamed up with Andrea Bocelli, who sang at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Jennifer has had a busy few months. Not only has she been singing with Andrea, but she has also been promoting her upcoming Netflix film, Yes Day. The star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the movie, which is based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, centring around parents attempting to say "yes" to their children for an entire day. The mother-of-three revealed that it had inspired her to do the same with her own brood, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around.

"It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked. "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,' which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" The actress also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, ten, and son Samuel, seven, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense!

