Jennifer Garner pays tribute to the very special man in her life – but it's not what you think! The Hollywood actress was thrilled to see her hairdresser win a special award

Jennifer Garner always looks incredible and is renowned for her iconic long, brunette hair, which she often wears down in lose waves. And the man behind her timeless look is her close friend and hairdresser Adir Abergel. The star was thrilled on Tuesday evening to present the hairstylist with a special Hairstylist of the Year award at the InStyle Awards, and paid tribute to him on Instagram which was accompanied by a photo of the pair at the star-studded ceremony. She wrote: "Who is more important to a girl than her hairdresser? If we are talking about "hairbyadir – then no one, don't be crazy, that would be ridiculous."

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to her much-adored hairdresser

The 13 Going on 30 actress continued: "I felt awfully proud and lucky to present Adir with Hairstylist of the Year at @instylemagazine #InStyleAwards. To so many of us – this sweet, funny, wise, kind, fierce, gentle artist is much for than any title could hold – but we are thrilled to see him recognised – thank you @laurabrown99." Adir is the creative director at Virtue Labs and has an impressive celebrity following on Instagram, with stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway and Reese Witherspoon all fans of his work.

The Hollywood star presented Adir his Hairdresser of the Year Award on stage on Tuesday evening

Adir also shared a photo from the event on his own Instagram page, and wrote besides it: "Spending time with people you love is such a gift in this lifetime, last night was magical @instylemagazine. Thank you for honouring me with Hairstylist of the Year award. I also wanted to congratulate all my sisters and brothers who got awards last night. My table was covered by sunshine."

While Adir is always there to help ensure Jennifer's hair is looking red carpet ready on the days she attends events, the Yes Day actress is also just as likely to be seen running around after her three children at her home in LA. The actress shares daughters Violet, 13 and Seraphina, ten, along with son Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and often gives glimpses into her family life on social media – although she rarely shares photos of her brood in order to protect their privacy.

Recently, the doting mum revealed that she made the ultimate sacrifice for her youngest child in the form of sleep after she accompanied him on his Boy Scouts camping trip. The Hollywood star documented their adventure on Instagram and shared a hilarious collage of photos of herself trying to get to sleep in their tent, which had been taken at 7.15pm, 1.00am and 3.35am when she was still wide awake. The actress completed the picture set with a photo of a goblin, which she joked was her for the rest of the day.

