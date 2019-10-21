Jennifer Garner shares new photo from weekend with son Samuel – as she makes the ultimate sacrifice The Hollywood star shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is mum goals! The 13 Going on 30 actress made the ultimate sacrifice over the weekend as she gave up on any chances of a lie-in to accompany her seven-year-old son Samuel on his Boy Scouts camping trip. The Hollywood star documented their adventure on Instagram and shared a hilarious collage of photos of herself trying to get to sleep in their tent, which had been taken at 7.15pm, 1.00am and 3.35am when she was still wide awake. The actress completed the picture set with a photo of a goblin, which she joked was her for the rest of the day.

Jennifer Garner spent a sleepless night camping with son Samuel

In the photo's caption, Jennifer wrote: "Nothing will make you feel younger, more productive—vibrant, if you will than camping out with your child. 3rd kid = 3rd scout = 3rd zoo camp out. (Great job this weekend, @santabarbarazoo, @boyscoutsofamerica)." Many of the star's fans were quick to praise her parenting skills, with one writing: "Good job mama! Now go get yourself a nap," while another wrote: "Why can't we sleep while camping? Adulting sucks." A third added: "You are the best mamma ever!"

Jennifer with her three children and family on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018

Jennifer shares Samuel, along with daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, ten, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The star often shares snippets of her personal life on Instagram and has an impressive 7.3 million followers. Jennifer recently revealed that while it may seem that she is a cool mum, her children think differently. The actress opened up about her family during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her new Netflix film, Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked.

She continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,'" which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" The actress also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, and son Samuel, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense!

